Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Arjun Reddy actress to enter house; here’s full list of contestants

Mumbai: The fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has been in news for quite sometime now. With four successful seasons under its belt, the ‘Bigg Boss’ Telugu franchise is all set to start its new season from September 5 and will be telecast on Star Maa.

While the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR, Nani took on hosting duties in the second season. Superstar Nagarjuna has been the host of the show for the third and fourth seasons and is going to continue for the fifth season as well.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5’s promo was dropped last week and fans can’t get enough of it. The video features Nagarjuna who is seen putting an end to boredom. Going by the promo, the upcoming season promises to be a whole lot of fun and fans are eagerly waiting for the show to begin.

Amid the buzz, many popular names from Telugu film and television industry are being cropped up who are likely to take part in the show. According to a report in Sakshi Post, Arjun Reddy and Zombie Reddy actress Lahari Shari is going to partake in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Lahari is a well-known face in the small screen industry in the south. She is a popular TV presenter, host and actress who mostly appears in different Telugu Language TV Shows and News Channels.

Meanwhile, take a look at the contestants’ names below who are likely to participate in the forthcoming season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants list

Anchor Ravi AnchorVarshini Shanmukh Jaswanth Anee Master RJ Kajal Actress Navya Swamy Comedian Lobo Aata Sandeep VJ Sunny Lahari Shari Tik Tok star Durga Rao Master Shekhar Actress Isha Chawla

The previous season of Bigg Boss, lasted for 15 weeks last year and was one of the most-watched reality shows in the Telugu-speaking states. Actor Abhijeeth was declared as the winner, while Akhil Sarthak and Syed Sohel were runners-up and Alekhya Harika and Ariyana Glory were finalists.