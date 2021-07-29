Mumbai: One of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season is set to make a grand comeback. According to latest reports, the show is all set to premiere on September 5, if everything goes well. It will air on Star MAA and Disney Plus Hotstar.

The season four concluded in December 2020. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, for the second consecutive time, it faced delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abijeet Duddala was emerged as the winner of the reality show, which really received a good response.

According to reports, the preparation for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu has already begun and the details of the selected contestants have started streaming on the Zoom app like last season. Due to the Corona pandemic, the contestants will be quarantined for two weeks before they are allowed to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Many names from the Tollywood industry are being cropped up who are likely to take part in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. As per various reports here’s list of 16 contestants who have been finalised for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants list

Shanmukh Jashwant Tik Tok star Durga Rao Anchor Varshini Comedian Praveen Anchor Shiva Master Shekhar Actress Isha Chawla Singer‌ Mangli News anchor Pratyusha Serial actress Navya Swamy Comedian Lobo Fun Bucket Bhargav Actress Vishnu Priya Actor Siddharth Verma duo Actress Aishwarya Reddy Anchor Ravi

Rana Daggubati to host the show?

The first season was kicked off by Jr. NTR who entertained the audience with his superb anchoring skills and dialogues. The second season was hosted by Natural Star Nani followed by Nagarjuna who hosted the third and fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

A lot of speculations have been doing rounds on internet that the makers have roped in Rana Daggubati to host the show. While the buzz is quite strong about Rana’s inclusion as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, no official confirmation has come out as of yet.

Nagarjuna’s fee to host Bigg Boss Telugu

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the salary of Nagarjuna that he charged to host the show in past. For the third reason, it is said that the actor had received a remuneration worth Rs 12 lakhs for each episode. Well, you must know that he received a couple of lakhs more than what Nani had received. Jr NTR got paid much higher than Nagarjuna to play host for the first season.

Nagarjuna hiked his remuneration for the fourth. Reportedly, the Wild Dog actor charged Rs 8 crore for the entire season.

The dilemma over who will host the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu continues as there is no confirmation from either Rana Daggubati or Nagarjuna regarding the same.