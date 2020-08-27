Biggest single-day spike of 9,386 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 27th August 2020 9:23 pm IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Thursday reported its highest single-day spurt of over 9,300 new cases of coronavirus and 141 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 3.09 lakh, the health department said.

The day also saw 7,866 patients getting discharged after recovery.

With 141 deaths, the toll in the state mounted to 5,232.

Out of 9,386 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 3,357 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of August 27 evening, cumulatively 3.09 lakh positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 5,232 deaths and 2.19 lakh discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 84,987 active cases, 84,240 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 747 are in ICU.

Out of the total deaths reported on Thursday, 59 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru 18, Dakshina Kannada 7, Ballari 6, Belagavi, Haveri and Koppal 5, and others.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 3,357, Mysuru 895, Ballari 550, Davangere 391, Belagavi 318, followed by others.

The twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi recorded 506 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths.

While Dakshina Kannada recorded 297 new cases and seven COVID-19 deaths, Udupi logged 209 positive cases and one death.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1.18 lakh infections, followed by Ballari 19,596 and Mysuru 15,775.

A total of 26.48 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 68,187 were tested on Thursday alone.

Among the samples tested today 29,004 were rapid antigen tests.

Source: PTI
