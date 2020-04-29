Bigots will face avalanche: Zafarul Islam Khan thanks Arab world

New Delhi: “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” wrote Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission on his Facebook post.

His post in which he thanked Arab nations for their support to Indian Muslims raked up controversy in India.

In his social media post on April 28, Zafarul Islam said, “Thank you Kuwait for standing with the Indian Muslims! The Hindutva bigots calculated that given the huge economic stakes involved the Muslim and Arab world will not care about the persecution of Muslims in India.”

Warning to bigots

Warning the bigots, he further writes, “The bigots forgot that Indian Muslims enjoy huge goodwill in the eyes of the Arab and Muslim world for their services over centuries to Islamic causes, excellence in Islamic and Arabic scholarship, cultural and civilisational gifts to world heritage.”

Supports Zakir Naik

He claimed, “Names like Shah Waliullah Dehlavi, Iqbal, Abul Hasan Nadwi, Wahiduddin Khan, Zakir Naik and many others are respected household names in the Arab and Muslim world.”

BJP condemns

His post received condemnation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while some part of media saw the post as communal and provocative.

Stands by his statement

However, Zafarul Islam doesn’t see any provocation in the post. Speaking to Times Now’s Prashant, Zafarul Islam Khan defended his statement saying, “I stand by my statement, I am not ready to apologize.”

