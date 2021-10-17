Bihar: 3 Muslims attacked in different incidents on Dussehra night

Hyderabad: Hindu mobs on the last day of Dussehra reportedly attacked three Muslim men in different incidents in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda district. The hate-crimes took place on October 15, after which the state police reportedly filed an FIR in at least one attack.

After being identified as Muslims, Md Raza, Saddam Qureshi and Md Aasif were attacked on Dashami, the last day of Dussehra, the victims told Maktoob media.

“There was a rush of Dashmi. Someone from the crowd asked me: ‘Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?’ I replied: ‘Muslim.’ Then someone said from the crowd ‘Maar Miya Saale ko’ [attack this bloody Muslim] and then they started beating me,” said 23-year-old Md Raza, who was attacked while returning from a market. Raza alleged that the mob looted him and raised anti-Muslim slurs while thrashing him mercilessly.

“Is it a crime for me to be a Muslim in this country?” another victim, Saddam Qureshi asked? He was hit on the head while visiting his in-laws’ house. Sharing his story, he stated “I had gone to in-laws house at Moth Mahua Tola, Bihar Sharif, to meet my wife. Around 7:30 pm, I was standing at the gate of the road then suddenly 15-20 people came and asked my name. As I told my name, they started beating me while calling me Miya”.

Qureshi reportedly demanded the police to check footage from the CCTV installed in the locality and arrest the assailants. The third known victim of the day, Asif, was attacked in similar manner when he asked the crowd about the occasion.

State president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Shamim Akhtar, condemned the attack and said “One man’s condition was very critical. He had a deep injury on his head and eye. After informing the police, the police came and took them to Sadar Hospital.”

ये घटना बिहार शरीफ का जहां कल 15 oct को सद्दाम नामक व्यक्ति को 15/20 लोगों ने बुरी तरह मारा pic.twitter.com/teS1boAVyt — Md Toushif (@MdToush00786) October 16, 2021

He reportedly claimed that the police was reluctant to file FIR initially but upon putting pressure the FIR was filed, however, no arrests has been made so far. “Every month 2-3 lynching incidents are happening here. We want strict law for lynching so that Muslims do not lose their lives every day,” Akhtar stated.

Police told media that investigation is ongoing and the CCTV footage is checked.