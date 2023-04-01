Bihar: Amit Shah’s Sasaram rally cancelled post Ram Navami violence

Patna: Following the imposition of section 144 in Sasaram, BJP on Saturday cancelled the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary confirmed the development. He said that the district administration has imposed section 144 at the venue and in the entire Sasaram city, how could it be possible to organise an event there?

Chaudhary, however, said that Shah’s rally in Nawada will take place at the scheduled time on Sunday.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the Bihar government has failed to provide security to our men. Our supporters are being attacked by a section of people. The district administration has imposed section 144 in the city. Hence, how could it be possible to organise an event there?” Chaudhary said.

The BJP had a pre-scheduled programme at Sasaram to celebrate the birth anniversary of Samrat Ashok. The district has a significant number of people from Kushwaha community and BJP wants to get their support. Kushwaha community is in the target list of BJP to hurt the Lav-Kush equation of Nitish Kumar-led JD-U. Hence, an event was organised for Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Sasaram city.

The district administration imposed section 144 in Sasaram after a massive clash broke out between two groups over Ram Navami Shobha Yatra on Friday afternoon. Two houses, some shops and several vehicles were set on fire after a section of people pelted stones and bricks on the Shobha Yatra.

“Nitish Kumar has not done anything for Samrat Ashok. Due to the BJP, he did some work after 2015. If he has done anything for Samrat Ashok before 2015, he needs to mention it in public domain,” he said.

When asked about the Nawada rally, Chaudhary said that section 144 is not imposed in Nawada, hence the pre-scheduled programme of Nawada will take place at the scheduled time. Amit Shah is coming to Patna today and he will go to Nawada to attend the programme,” Chaudhary said.

Besides Sasaram, violence also erupted in Nalanda district over Ram Navami Shobha Yatra on Friday.