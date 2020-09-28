Bihar Assembly Elections: Lalu Prasad, Paswan, Sharad Yadav to remain absent

Patna: Three leaders of Bihar, Lalu Prasad, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Sharad Yadav will remain absent from the Bihar Assembly elections due to the illness.

Ram Vilas Paswan is admitted in ICU in AIIMS whereas Sharad Yadav is admitted in a private hospital in New Delhi.

Lalu Prasad, RJD Chief is admitted in Rajendra Institute of Medical Science, Ranchi. He is serving jail term in Fodder Scam case.

Sharad Yadav

In 1974, he became the member of Lok Sabha for the first time. Later, he also became the member of Rajya Sabha and represented Bihar State.

On Thursday, his daughter Subhashini Raj Rao said that Yadav is stable and recovering in the hospital.

“My father Shri Sharad Yadav, former Union Minister has been unwell for quite some time. I would like to inform that he is stable and is being recovered in the hospital,” she stated.

Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan who is the cabinet minister will remain absent from the Bihar Assembly polls for the first time in the past 50 years. It was disclosed by his son, Chirag Paswan.

The founder of LJP had first become the member of Bihar Assembly in 1969.

Lalu Prasad

Lalu Prasad who become the member of Lok Sabha for the first time in 1977 is receiving treatment in the RIIMS prison ward.

Although, Lalu will be missing from the election, he is likely to play a key role in seat sharing with alliance parties.

The elections in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, and November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.