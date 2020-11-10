Bihar election results: AIMIM leading on three seats

Patna: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading on three seats in the Bihar Assembly elections. As per the official results, party candidate, Akhtarul Iman is leading in Amour assembly, while Muhammed Izhar Asfi and Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi are leading in Kochadhaman and Bahadurganj assembly constituencies respectively.

Counting of votes

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.

On one side is the NDA which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate.