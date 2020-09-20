Bihar BJP chief compares Tejashwi with Aurangzeb

Patna, Sep 20 : Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal compared Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on Sunday.

Jaiswal’s remarks came in context of RJD posters with photos of Tejashwi Yadav while other leaders’ photos, including of his father and RJD founder Lalu Prasad, were missing.

“Everyone knew what they did with stalwart ‘Samajwadi’ leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. Now, the pictures of Lalu Yadav also disappeared from RJD posters. It reflects the real face of Tejashwi Yadav. He has taken over the party from Lalu Prasad,” Jaiswal said.

“Being a successor of Lalu Prasad, he feels ashamed due to ‘Jungle Raj’ of Lalu-Rabri regime. Hence, I believe he has removed the photo of his father and mother from the poster,” Jaiswal said.

“The family of Lalu Prasad is plagued by internal disputes. Tejashwi has an unhealthy relationship with his brother Tej Pratap and sister Misa Bharti. Tejashwi is now projecting himself as the only leader of the RJD. He does not believe in democracy. He has turned into Aurangzeb,” Jaiswal alleged.

“The politics of Tejashwi seems as if he wants to come out of the shadow of Lalu Prasad,” Jaiswal said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.