Bihar BJP president replies to 20 questions by Tejashwi on Agnipath scheme

Patna: While RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked 20 questions related to the Agnipath scheme from the Narendra Modi government, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal gave the answer to every question. He said that the answers are so long that Tejashwi Yadav could neither read them nor understand them.

“There are many changes coming worldwide on the economic and strategic front and India cannot advance without addressing these issues. Hence, the chiefs of our defence forces have taken the decision. We have launched the Agnipath scheme on the demand of our armed forces,” Jaiswal said.

“At present, reforms are required in many sectors of the country. The Centre has brought reforms in economic, industries, education and other sectors in the country. The Congress party was against these reforms right from the beginning while regional parties were not given logical and justified views on these issues. The RJD has asked 20 questions from us and the majority of them were already given by the chiefs of the armed forces. Still, I replied to RJD,” Jaiswal said.

“It is a great opportunity for youths in the age group of 17 to 21 to become disciplined persons and serve the nation. The majority of youths are accepting it. The RJD is hungry for power. Hence its leaders are playing with the emotions of common people,” Jaiswal added.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav and his mother Rabri Devi slammed the Narendra Modi government for launching the Agnipath scheme.

Tejashwi Yadav along with the RJD and the Left parties leaders handed over a memorandum to Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan on Wednesday.

“We have handed over a memorandum to the Bihar governor and demanded the cancellation of all FIRs registered against agitators during the Agnipath protests in Bihar. We have also demanded the release of the students who were arrested during the protests,” Yadav said.

The RJD memorandum comprises of 20 questions related to the Agnipath scheme.

The protest march started around 10 a.m. from the Vidhan Sabha.

“The BJP government at the Centre is playing with the future of the youths of the country. If the youths are not comfortable with the future through this job, how could they perform duties on the borders? The Centre should withdraw the Agnipath scheme. If it does not do so, our youths will force them to withdraw the scheme,” Tejashwi said.

“The Narendra Modi government has sold Rail, Sail, Air India, airports, petroleum companies, telecom, agriculture and now you are interfering with the defence forces. We will not tolerate this. Our protest will continue,” Tejashwi said.

Rabri Devi, the former chief minister of Bihar said: “The Narendra Modi government has brought the scheme to force youths to cross the Agnipath. The youths of the country cannot tolerate him. The Narendra Modi government is playing with the security of the country.”