Bihar BJP Spokesperson shot at by 3 unidentified assailants in Munger

Patna, Jan 27 : Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Afzar Shamshi was shot at by three unidentified assailants from close range in Bihar’s Munger district on Wednesday.

Munger Superintendent of Police (SP), Manavjit Singh Dhillon, told IANS that Shamshi received a gunshot injury in the lower back side of his head and was referred to Patna for treatment.

“We have arrested one person identified as Lalan Kumar Singh in connection with the case,” Dhillon said.

The incident took place at nearly 12.30 p.m. when Shamshi was on his way to Ramsakha Satyabhama Evening Inter College at Munger. Shamshi is a professor in this college and also has an influential role in its administration.

After reaching the college gate, Shamshi stepped out of his car and entered the college. At the same time three assailants fired three to four times at him and one of the bullets hit him in the lower back side of his head.

Shamshi fell to the ground in an unconscious state. The college’s staff rushed him to the Sadar hospital.

“Shamshi gave a statement and his condition is said to be stable. The Bihar BJP leader alleged that one of the college faculty identified as Lalan Kumar Singh is responsible for the attack. The accused pressured Shamshi to hand over the finance department of the college to him and also wanted other departments as well which led to a dispute between them,” Dhillon told IANS.

“We have arrested Lalan on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy and efforts are on to nab three other persons who were allegedly hired by him to execute the crime,” he added.

Following the incident, the BJP state President Sanjay Jaiswal, said he would talk to Director General Of Police (DGP) S.K. Singhal for speedy investigation in the matter. “The incident is extremely shocking and painful,” he added.

Maintaining law and order is turning out to be quite a challenge for the Bihar police with Indigo Airlines Bihar Chief Rupesh Kumar Singh being gunned down on January 12, an Agriculture official Ajay Kumar kidnapped and murdered on January 20, a youth killed in Patna city on January 26 and now the latest case of the BJP Spokesperson being shot at in Munger.

