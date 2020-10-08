Bihar CM, Deputy CM directly involved in criminal conspiracy against me: Tejashwi

Patna, Oct 8 : Following the arrest of 7 persons in the Shakti Malik murder case, the opposition RJD has gone on the offensive and attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Nitish, Sushil Modi and other ministers of NDA conspired against him, his brother and other RJD leaders to defame them.

“Now, everything is clear and the actual culprits are arrested, they should apologise publically,” Tejashwi said.

“Using murder of Dalit leader Shakti Malik, Sushil Kumar Modi, Sambit Patra, Nand Kishor Yadav and many other NDA leaders have given statements against me and other RJD leaders. They alleged that RJD is extorting money in the name of party tickets for Assembly election. We have already stated that a phone number 0612-2217222 is being used to contact ticket aspirants to demand money. Interestingly, when you call, Tejashwi Yadav’s name emerges on Truecaller of your phone,” he said.

“We have already filed a complaint with the Election Commission and also briefed media about misuse of phone. Now, it has emerged that the phone number belongs to guest house of forest department located at Patna zoo. As Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi also holds forest ministry, he is directly involved in the conspiracy. They have extorted money in the name of RJD and framed us,” Tejashwi alleged.

“Facing a loss in Bihar Assembly election, Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi become so desperate to defame a person who is just the age of their son. Building an image needs years while defaming it needs just a few minutes. They are now using dirty politics to retain their posts. They have taken the politics of Bihar to a lower level. They should be ashamed of it and apologise in public,” he said.

“Nitish Kumar wanted to frame me in a murder case. He is also involved in a murder case that everyone knows. Though that case was sent into cold storage,” he claimed.

“I want to know who has put pressure on Shakti Malik’s wife to register FIR against me, my brother and other RJD leaders. Who are the conspirators? This is not a simple allegation against us. It is a murder case and needs to be investigated properly in a fair manner,” he said.

“The slain Dalit leader was asked to make a video wherein RJD demanded Rs 50 lakh for ticket,” Tejashwi said.

“I was probably the first person in the country who asked the CM to recommend this case to CBI for proper investigation. People around me suggested filing a defamation case against all NDA leaders who have given statements in this context to assassinate our character. I want them to apologise publically. If they would not do it, legal options are open for us and we will file a defamation case against them,” he said.

“We are sincerely contesting this election with the aim of providing jobs, stop migration, establish industries in Bihar but Nitish Kumar is defaming our character,” he said.

Source: IANS

