Bihar DGP takes voluntary retirement, may contest Assembly polls

Bihar Assembly election is likely to be held in October-November.

By Mansoor Published: 23rd September 2020 7:56 am IST

Patna: Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday took voluntary retirement from service, triggering speculations that the outspoken officer would contest the coming state Assembly polls.

Pandey’s request seeking voluntary retirement was approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a notification issued by the state home department said.

Director General (Homeguards) SK Singhal has been given additional charge of DGP, ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI.

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was involved in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide in Mumbai.

He had recently been in the headlines for his stout defense of the Nitish Kumar administration when it was under attack from the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra over Bihar Police’s probe into the death of Rajput.

READ:  Don't let COVID-19 dampen festive spirit: Mamata on Mahalaya

Bihar Assembly election is likely to be held in October-November.

Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close