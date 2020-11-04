Bihar Election campaign: Owaisi bats on real pitch; video goes viral

Nihad AmaniPublished: 4th November 2020 1:59 pm IST
'Poetic justice', says Owaisi after Azad offers to resign from Congress over 'collusion with BJP' remark

Hyderabad: On the political board of Bihar assembly elections, all political parties are busy in stamping. Two-phase voting has been held for the Bihar Assembly elections and the third phase of the election campaign is going on.

In such a situation, the Congress is also preparing for the war stage. In the elections, the Congress is trying to save its seat and Vota Bank. Furthermore, the leaders of the NDA and the Grand Alliance are campaigning for Dhundhar. 

Apart from these two alliances, many people are also batting on the political pitch of Bihar. One of them is Asaduddin Owaisi, President of AIMIM.

Asaduddin Owaisi, who arrived from Kochanganj’s Kochadhaman assembly seat to seek votes for Izhar Asafi, landed at the cricket ground on Tuesday. During this, he bathed. There was an influx of supporters and locals to take selfies with Owaisi.

READ:  Naya Qila farmers to protest at Hyderabad Collector's office

Significantly, Asaduddin Owaisi‘s AIMIM has spoiled the NDA and the Grand Alliance in many seats in Bihar. Owaisi started campaigning in Bihar from October 24. Since then, he is constantly addressing rallies. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Nihad AmaniPublished: 4th November 2020 1:59 pm IST
Back to top button