Bihar Election campaign: Owaisi bats on real pitch; video goes viral

Hyderabad: On the political board of Bihar assembly elections, all political parties are busy in stamping. Two-phase voting has been held for the Bihar Assembly elections and the third phase of the election campaign is going on.

In such a situation, the Congress is also preparing for the war stage. In the elections, the Congress is trying to save its seat and Vota Bank. Furthermore, the leaders of the NDA and the Grand Alliance are campaigning for Dhundhar.

Apart from these two alliances, many people are also batting on the political pitch of Bihar. One of them is Asaduddin Owaisi, President of AIMIM.

Asaduddin Owaisi, who arrived from Kochanganj’s Kochadhaman assembly seat to seek votes for Izhar Asafi, landed at the cricket ground on Tuesday. During this, he bathed. There was an influx of supporters and locals to take selfies with Owaisi.

Significantly, Asaduddin Owaisi‘s AIMIM has spoiled the NDA and the Grand Alliance in many seats in Bihar. Owaisi started campaigning in Bihar from October 24. Since then, he is constantly addressing rallies.