Bihar election results: 19 Muslim candidates emerge victorious; AIMIM wins 5 seats

Patna: Nineteen Muslim candidates emerged victorious in the Bihar Assembly elections. Out of them, five belongs to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Newly-elected MLAs

Following is the list of Muslim candidates who won the election

Name Constituency Party Akhtarul Iman Amour AIMIM Abidur Rahman Araria Congress Md Anzar Nayeemi Bahadurganj AIMIM Syed Ruknuddin Ahmed Baisi AIMIM Mahboob Alam Balrampur CPI-ML(L) Md Zaman Khan Chainpur BSP Md Kamran Gobindpur RJD Shahnawaz Jokihat AIMIM Shakeel Ahmed Khan Kadwa Congress Md Israil Mansuri Kanti RJD Md Afaque Alam Kasba Congress Izharul Hussain Kishanganj Congress Md Izhar Asfi Kochadhaman AIMIM Shamim Ahmed Narkatia RJD Ali Ashraf Siddiqui Nathnagar RJD Mohammad Nehaluddin Rafiganj RJD Akhtarul Islam Shaheen Samastipur RJD Yusuf Salahuddin Simri Bakhtiarpur RJD Saud Alam Thakurganj RJD

NDA obtain majority

Meanwhile, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to obtain majority in the elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced results of Bihar Assembly polls in the early hours on Wednesday with the BJP winning in 74 of the 110 seats it contested and JD(U) bagged 43 seats out of the 115 seats it fought.

Among the NDA allies, four seats went into the accounts of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and 4 to former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

The NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar winning 125 seats, three more than the halfway mark needed for a victory.

Mahagathbandhan

The opposition Mahagathbandhan, which began the day with a lead had to take a backseat by the end of counting settling for 110 seats in the election that saw counting continue stretching over 20 hours and wrapping up only in the early hours on Wednesday.

While the BJP put up a spectacular win, the show by RJD was also spectacular. Led by Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD scored a win all the 75 seats it contested to emerge as the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

The vote share of the RJD was recorded at 23.03 per cent, the highest for any single party in the elections. It was followed by the BJP with 19.5 per cent, JDU and Congress got vote share of 15.4 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively.

2015 Assembly polls

In 2015 Assembly polls, RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the elections, followed by JD-U (71). BJP was reduced to 53 seats and got the largest vote share (24.42 per cent).

With indication of a NDA victory in sight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to thank the people of Bihar whom he said clearly stated development as their priority.

“The poor in villages, farmers, labourers, merchants, shopkeepers and every section of Bihar have relied on the NDA’s mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. I again assure every citizen of Bihar that for the balanced development of every person, every region, we will continue to work with full dedication,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“Every voter in Bihar has clearly stated that he or she is an aspirant and priority is only and only development. The blessings of the NDA’s good governance again after 15 years in Bihar shows what Bihar’s dreams are, what Bihar’s expectations are,” PM Modi said.