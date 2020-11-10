Bihar election results: LJP heading for blank

SameerUpdated: 10th November 2020 9:22 pm IST
Patna: The strategy adopted by LJP leader Chirag Paswan to contest outside NDA and target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the campaign does not appear to have worked in the Bihar assembly polls and the party is likely to draw a blank.

With 82 per cent of the votes already counted, LJP is not in lead on any seat though it had shown some promise in the initial rounds of counting.

The party had contested 137 of 243 seats and fielded candidates against JD-U but not BJP.

The results are especially telling as LJP done well in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls as part of National Democratic Alliance.

Source: ANI

