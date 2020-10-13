Bihar Elections: Imran Pratapgarhi VS Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: On the political board of Bihar assembly elections, all political parties are busy in stamping. The campaign for the 71 seats to be held in the first phase will start soon. In such a situation, the Congress is also preparing for the war stage. In the elections, the Congress is trying to save its seat and Vota Bank.

While the Congress is facing the BJP and JDU’s NDA, the Owaisi of AIMIM in the Congress votebank is also unable to make a dent, due to which the high command has devised a strategy. Under this, the Congress is planning a strategy to campaign with Imran Pratapgarhi in all the areas where Owaisi’s party will field candidates.

Owaisi’s party will fight on these seats of the first phase – before the elections for the Bihar assembly elections, the political stir in the state has intensified. The Grand Democratic Secular Front, formed before the assembly elections, has now started fielding its candidates. Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM has announced its candidates on two seats in the election fray on Friday, However the electionsa in Bihar or that of India on a large scale is all about diving Hinuds and Muslim.

Earlier it was the British who went used the same tool of divide and rule and now it’s the present government who are dividing muslims and hindus for votes. However, the democratic nation is shattered between these dividers.

Challenge of saving Kishanganj- Tell that the biggest challenge for the Congress is to keep the fort of Kishanganj. In the 2019 elections, the Congress won only one seat in the Grand Alliance and that was the seat of Kishanganj. Owaisi is continuously active in Kishanganj, the Congress has had to change its strategy.

Pratapgarhi is a firebrand star pracharak – just like Owaisi, Imran Pratapgarhi is considered an expert in mobilizing. At the same time, Imran Pratapgadi, like Owaisi, gives fire brigade speeches.