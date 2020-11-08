Bihar exit poll predicts Mahagathbandhan will form government

TanveerPublished: 8th November 2020 12:45 pm IST
File Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Tejaswi Yadav-led opposition alliance in Bihar will win the most seats or may even cross the majority mark of 122, an aggregate of opinion polls predicted after 3-phase voting completed in the state.

The NDA camp has expressed doubts over the outcome of the exit poll. According to the exit poll results, the Mahagathbandhan allies will win.

According to a report, Bihar has 6.97 crore voters of which 3.90 crore have exercised their franchise.

Here is the prediction of different News Agencies

Agency

NDA

GA

Others

TV9 Bharatvarsh

115

120

8

Today’s Chanakya

55

180

8

India Today-Axis

80

150

4

Poll of Polls

97

128

12

Times Now-C-Voter

116

120

7

Republic Jan ki Baat

104

128

12

ETG

114

120

9
READ:  After Mathura namaz row, 4 held for Hanuman Chalisa in Idgah

Meanwhile, Prem Ranjan Patel, the state BJP spokesman showed confidence that the NDA will form the government with majority.

Also, the JD(U) spokesperson, Rajiv Rajan Prasad said that the actual poll results would be different.

He further said that the agencies reach aggressive voters and the voters who have stayed with Nitish kumar for long are silent and it might possible that these agencies did not approach these voters of NDA.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

TanveerPublished: 8th November 2020 12:45 pm IST
Back to top button