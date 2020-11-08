Bihar exit poll predicts Mahagathbandhan will form government

New Delhi: The Tejaswi Yadav-led opposition alliance in Bihar will win the most seats or may even cross the majority mark of 122, an aggregate of opinion polls predicted after 3-phase voting completed in the state.

The NDA camp has expressed doubts over the outcome of the exit poll. According to the exit poll results, the Mahagathbandhan allies will win.

According to a report, Bihar has 6.97 crore voters of which 3.90 crore have exercised their franchise.

Here is the prediction of different News Agencies

Agency NDA GA Others TV9 Bharatvarsh 115 120 8 Today’s Chanakya 55 180 8 India Today-Axis 80 150 4 Poll of Polls 97 128 12 Times Now-C-Voter 116 120 7 Republic Jan ki Baat 104 128 12 ETG 114 120 9

Meanwhile, Prem Ranjan Patel, the state BJP spokesman showed confidence that the NDA will form the government with majority.

Also, the JD(U) spokesperson, Rajiv Rajan Prasad said that the actual poll results would be different.

He further said that the agencies reach aggressive voters and the voters who have stayed with Nitish kumar for long are silent and it might possible that these agencies did not approach these voters of NDA.