Bihar exit poll predicts Mahagathbandhan will form government

New Delhi: The Tejaswi Yadav-led opposition alliance in Bihar will win the most seats or may even cross the majority mark of 122, an aggregate of opinion polls predicted after 3-phase voting completed in the state.
The NDA camp has expressed doubts over the outcome of the exit poll. According to the exit poll results, the Mahagathbandhan allies will win.
According to a report, Bihar has 6.97 crore voters of which 3.90 crore have exercised their franchise.
Here is the prediction of different News Agencies
|
Agency
|
NDA
|
GA
|
Others
|
TV9 Bharatvarsh
|
115
|
120
|
8
|
Today’s Chanakya
|
55
|
180
|
8
|
India Today-Axis
|
80
|
150
|
4
|
Poll of Polls
|
97
|
128
|
12
|
Times Now-C-Voter
|
116
|
120
|
7
|
Republic Jan ki Baat
|
104
|
128
|
12
|
ETG
|
114
|
120
|
9
Meanwhile, Prem Ranjan Patel, the state BJP spokesman showed confidence that the NDA will form the government with majority.
Also, the JD(U) spokesperson, Rajiv Rajan Prasad said that the actual poll results would be different.
He further said that the agencies reach aggressive voters and the voters who have stayed with Nitish kumar for long are silent and it might possible that these agencies did not approach these voters of NDA.