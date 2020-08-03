Bihar flood affects over 50 lakh people

Patna: Flood situation in Bihar worsened Sunday after waters from the Bagmati river entered Darbhanga town.

Over 50 lakh people have been affected while thirteen have lost their lives so far. Four lakh people have been displaced.

The breaches in the embankment along the Tirhut canal occurred near Tilkhi village, around 500m from the place where it joins the Budhi Gandak river, which is already flooded. “One breach is around 20ft wide while another is around 50ft wide on the right embankment of the canal. Water is gushing out from them. We have already evacuated 250 families from two villages — Tilkhi and Muhammadpur — in the vicinity of the breaches,” Muzaffarpur district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told The Telegraph.

“Water is spreading in Sakra block, and also on Muzaffarpur-Pusa (Samastipur) route and along National Highway 28,” he said.

The two breaches can be repaired only after the floods subside.

So far, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Kishanganj, Supaul, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur and Khagaria have been hit by floods.

The state government has so far put 27,000 in relief camps.