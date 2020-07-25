Bihar floods: NDRF teams rescue over 3,500 people

The river embankment, near Bhawanipur village in east Champaran, was breached on July 23-24 night due to the surging flood waters of the Gandak river. As soon as the embankment gave way, Bhawanipur village was inundated, affecting hundreds of people.

The NDRF personnel along with the district administration officials tackled the situation promptly. According to NDRF commandant Vijay Sinha, two 9th Battalion teams deployed in east Champaran reached the flood-affected areas and carried out rescue operations at night.

During the operation, special care was taken of children, women and senior citizens.

Sinha said that NDRF teams carried out rescue operations on Friday in Sangrampur block of east Champaran district as well as Manjha and Sadar blocks of Gopalganj district and Panapur Diara area of Saran district.

In Gopalganj district, the deluge followed the breach at the Saran embankment of the Gandak river. A team of NDRF led by Inspector Suresh Billung carried out rescue operations in the flood-affected villages of Gambharia Diara and Kiratpura in Baikunthpur block of Gopalganj district on Friday night and evacuated 102 stranded people .

An NDRF official said NDRF teams have rescued more than 3,500 people in Bihar’s flood-affected east Champaran, west Champaran, Gopalganj, Supaul and Saran districts. During the operation, NDRF personnel also helped the civil medical teams to reach the flood-affected areas by boats so that the affected people could be provided medical help.

Source: IANS

