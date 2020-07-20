Bihar govt collects over Rs 30 lakh in fines for not wearing a mask

Patna: More than Rs 30 lakh has been collected in fines from over 60,000 people in Bihar for not wearing masks when on the move.

Additional Director General of Police Jitendra Kumar said that action is being taken against those not wearing masks.

“In the last 24 hours, an amount of Rs 4,52,850 has been recovered from 9,057 persons who did not wear masks,” he said. A fine of Rs 30,31,800 has been recovered from 60,748 people since July 5 for not wearing masks.”

He said that steps are being taken to tackle COVID-19 following stringent action against those found violating the guidelines. There has been a rapid increase in the number of corona infections in Bihar.

The number of corona-infected persons in the state has risen to 26,379 after 1,412 new cases were reported in Bihar on Sunday. Nearly 16,597 patients have recovered while 9,602 persons are undergoing treatment.

As many as 179 people have died due to corona. The recovery rate in Bihar has reached 62.91 per cent.

Source: IANS