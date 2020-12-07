Bihar govt develops cold storage in Nalanda Medical College

News Desk 1Published: 8th December 2020 3:05 am IST
Patna, Dec 8 : In order to store Covid vaccines, the health department of Bihar has developed a cold storage in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), an official said.

Health department special secretary Manoj Kumar said, “The ministry has acquired three storeys building of NMCH and waiting for the vaccines from the Centre. We have adequate infrastructure for storage and distribution in all the districts of the state.”

The building chosen for storage of storage of the vaccine was earlier used for storing medical equipments. It has the capacity to store six lakh vaccines at one time. Distribution of vaccines to all 38 districts will take place from here as well.

In the first phase, the vaccine will be provided to corona warriors and critically ill patients.

