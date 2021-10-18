Bihar govt urges J-K administration to ensure the security of migrants in UT

Patna: After the killings of labourers from Bihar in Kashmir by terrorists, the Nitish Kumar Government has urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure security of the migrants in the UT.

According to the official statement, the Bihar government requested for the Jammu -and Kashmir administration to identify the areas where the natives of the state dwell and deploy police forces to ensure security.

The Bihar government requested an inquiry by a special team and demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and raised concerns over the killings of the native of the state living in the union territory.

Director General of Police (DGP), Bihar held discussions with Jammu and Kashmir counterpart and the chief secretary of the union territory.

According to, state government statement, Viranjan Paswan alias Virendra of Bhagalpur was killed by terrorists on October 5. Another native of Bihar’s Banka Arvind Kumar Shah was killed by terrorists on October 15.

Further, terrorists fired upon three labourers including Raja Reshi Dev (19), Joginder Rishi Dev (30) and Chunchun Reshi Dev in Wanpoh, Kulgam on October 17. Raja and Joginder have died while Chunchun Reshi Dev is undergoing treatment. All of the three hail from Bihar’s Araria district.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley.

Meanwhile, the security forces in the union territory have undertaken many counter-terrorist operations over the past few days and as many as 13 terrorists have been killed in nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists after the civilian killings.