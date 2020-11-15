Bihar Guv invites Nitish to form new govt in Bihar

Patna, Nov 15 : Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday invited Nitish Kumar to form the new government in Bihar after the latter went to the Raj Bhavan here to present a list of 125 NDA MLAs and stake his claim.

Nitish Kumar is expected to take oath around 4.30 pm on Monday.

The NDA leader said that he had presented the list of 125 newly elected MLAs of NDA partners BJP, Janata Dal-United, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Vikashsheel Insaan Party and claimed to form the new government.

“Our letter has been accepted by the Governor who invited us to form the new government in Bihar,” Nitish said.

He however did not clarify on the Deputy CM’s post.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi also reached the Governor’s House to meet Chauhan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.