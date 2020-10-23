Bihar has decided to re-elect Nitish Kumar: PM Modi

Bhagalpur: The people of Bihar have decided to reelect Chief MinisterNitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, said Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a rally in Bhagalpur, his third for the day.

“This is my third rally today, the mandate of people is clearly with the NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumarji. The mandate of Bihar is clear wherever I have gone I have seen, the people of Bihar have decided to reelect Nitishji and make NDA win again to ensure the speed of Bihar’s development increases,” PM Modi said.

Source: ANI