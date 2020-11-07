Bihar headed for hung assembly, as Mahagathbandhan, NDA fall short of 122-mark

New Delhi, Nov 7 : Bihar is headed for a hung assembly, as the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties, and the NDA comprising BJP, Janata Dal-United, HAM and VIP are projected to win 120 and 116 seats, respectively, falling short of the majority mark of 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly, the IANS CVoter Exit Poll predicted on Saturday.

According to the exit poll, the RJD is set to emerge as the single largest party by winning 85 seats, followed by BJP with 70 seats.

The Nitish Kumar-led JD-U is set to lose a major chunk of seats as it is predicted to win just 42 seats. Other NDA alliance partners, the Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) are predicted to win two seats each.

On the other hand, Grand Alliance partners Congeress, which contested 70 seats, is projected to win 25 seats, followed by two seats each by CPI and CPI (M) and six seats by CPI (ML).

The exit poll also predicted that the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which contested the elections all alone this time, may win just one seat and the other parties and Independent candidates can win up to six seats.

The RJD had won 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the JD-U won 71 seats. The BJP had won 53 seats and the LJP managed two seats.

Bihar voted in three phases from October 28 to November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Source: IANS

