Bihar: JDU, RJD assess below-par poll show

Patna, Dec 14 : After an underwhelming performance in the recent Bihar Assembly election, the Janata Dal United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are making an assessment on the reasons for their below-par show that hurt the two parties.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is holding back-to-back assessment meetings of every Assembly constituency especially those considered as strongholds for the JDU in the past. JDU contested on 115 seats but managed to win only 43 which is 26 less than the 2015 polls.

“As such equation has not worked for the party in recently concluded assembly election, party’s top leadership including CM Nitish Kumar are holding meetings continuously,” said Sanjay Verma, national secretary of JDU.

“In self assessment meetings, top leadership are looking for good performers who worked for the party for several years but did not get respect. Those leaders will be promoted and given additional charge in party’s organisation. At the same time, top leadership are also identifying under performers. They could be penalised,” a source said.

He hinted about major reshuffle in organisation could take place in next few days.

The party is looking to give additional charge to Kushwaha leaders such as Santosh Kushwaha, JDU MP Niranjan Mehta, MLA Mahabali Singh, MP Jayant Kumar, MLC Rameshwar Mahto.

In Muslim community, JDU is looking to leaders like Gulam Rasool Baliyawi, Gulam Gaus, Khalid Anwar, Kamar Alam, Tanveer Alam, and Ali Ashraf Fatmi.

The party is also looking for strenghting vote banks in upper castes like Rajputs and Bhumihars. Hence, it could consider Sanjay Singh, Lesi Singh, Jay Kumar Singh, Ashok Singh with additional responsibilities. These are considered as strong Rajput leaders. The party could also bet on Neeraj Kumar, Lalan Singh, Vijay Chaudhery, and Shalini Mishra to make strong base in Bhumihar caste. These two castes are considered as traditional voters of BJP.

Besides, the party may reshuffle charges of some Kurmi leaders like RCP Singh, Sharawan Kumar, Ravindra Singh and Kausalendra Kumar.

Among Dalits and most backward castes, the party is analysing the performance of Chandeshwar Chandravanshi, Madan Sahani, Beema Bharti, Sheela Mandal, Bhisma Sahani, Maheshwar Hajari, Sunil Kumar, Ashok Chaudhary, and Shashi Bhushan Hajari.

“The idea is to make strong base in particular castes so that they could convert into vote banks,” the party official said.

The RJD on the other hand is hurt due to its narrow defeat in the election.

According to a top source in the party, the RJD top leadership has asked every defeated MLA to give an explanation about the reasons for the defeat.

The RJD contested on 144 seats and just managed to win 75 seats.

Chitranjan Gagan, state RJD spokesperson said that the top leadership of the party is extremely serious in this matter and analysing every point that hurt the party.

“Following submissions of defeated candidates, we will analyse the reasons and will make policies accordingly,” Gagan said.

Sources have said that 120 party leaders holding top posts were removed or thrown out of the party. Recently, two district presidents of Sitamarhi and Darbhanga, hailing from Muslim and Yadav communities, were removed from their posts.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.