Bihar: Journalist cum RTI activist found murdered

Madhubani: A 22-year-old journalist cum RTI activist who was missing since Tuesday evening has been found dead in Madhubani District, Bihar on Friday.

Police found the body of journalist, Buddhinath Jha alias Avinash Jha dumped at an isolated place. His body has burnt marks.

According to a report published in NDTV, he was missing after he uploaded the names of the medical clinics on social which according to him were fake.

Because of his efforts, many clinics were closed and fines were imposed on others.

Earlier, he had received many threat calls and bribe offers. However, he neither paid heed to threats nor accepted any bribes.

He was last seen near his house at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. He was captured in a CCTV installed near his house near Lohia Chowk in Benipatti.

Later, when he did not return, his family filed a police complaint. When police traced his phone, it was found that it was switched on at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday and at that time, its location was Betoun village.

Although the cops reached the village, they failed to find him.

On Friday, the journalist’s cousin got information that Buddhinath’s body is found on a highway that is passing through the village.

The body was sent for postmortem. Later, it was handed over to the family. The incident has sparked a public outcry.