Bihar: Locals express views against politics of AIMIM

Patna: The residents of Bihar are not only against the hate politics of some political parties but also condemn the divisiveness of a few journalists in India.

Against politics of AIMIM

Talking to media person, an elderly man from Bihar raised the question over the entry of AIMIM in the politics of the State.

He said, “Why AIMIM entered State politics after 2014?”. He also questioned, “Can Owaisi’s party form government with 24 seats?”

People celebrate arrest of Arnab Goswami

In another video, local persons can be seen celebrating the arrest of Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV.

One of them slammed the journalism, the fourth pillar of democracy. He asked why Republic TV did not raise the questions after Pulwama terror attack.

Polling in Bihar

Meanwhile, Bihar saw 55.73 percent voter turnout till 6 pm in the third and final phase of polling on Saturday on 78 constituencies, according to data from Election Commission.

The turnout was 52.80 per cent till 5 pm.

The counting of votes will take place on 10th November.