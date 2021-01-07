Bihar: Man abducted, forced to marry unknown woman at gunpoint

The occasion of marriage is generally a happy one but not in this case of Bihar. A 21-year-old man was abducted and forcefully married to an unknown girl at gunpoint in Lakhisarai district of Bihar on Thursday.

The forced marriages are known as ‘Pakadua Vivah’ in Bihar. Such kidnapping of brides and grooms are quite common for the event and take place frequently in Munger, Nawada, Khagaria and Begusarai districts of Bihar.

The abductee, Shivam Kumar had been recruited as the General Duty (GD) service in the Indian Army and was supposed to move to Hyderabad to join duty.

On Thursday morning, Kumar went for a stroll with his friends when an SUV pulled up and kidnapped him from Gangasarai village, reported Hindustan Times.

He was taken to the Lord Shiva temple of Simaria in Jamui, where he was forcefully wedded to an unknown girl.

Fortunately, the Lakhisarai police rescued him within four hours of his abduction. However, the police have not made any arrests yet.