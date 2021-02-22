Bihar minister Bablu’s wife leaves LJP to join the BJP

Patna, Feb 22 : The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) received another setback on Monday when Nutan Singh, the party’s only member in the Legislative Council, joined the BJP.

Singh and former IAS officer Uday Pratap Singh joined the BJP at a function held at the BJP state office on Monday.

Singh’s husband and minister in the Bihar government Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu, was also present on the occasion.

Bihar’s Environment and Forests Minister Bablu is the cousin of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking on the occasion, Nutan Singh said: “My husband is in the BJP. I have joined the BJP, so that both of us can work together.”

Former MLA Rameshwar Prasad Chaurasia also resigned from the LJP last week. Several LJP leaders have joined the JD(U) a few days ago.

