Bihar: Minor girl gang-raped in Samastipur, four held

Patna: A minor girl in Bihar’s Samastipur district was abducted and gang-raped by around half a dozen people, who also filmed the crime and shared it on social media, police said on Sunday.

The class 10 victim was returning with her friend on a bicycle from a bank in Rosera town on Saturday evening when they were intercepted by 6 to 7 goons near Singhia Ghat, and taken to an isolated spot on knife point.

The goons tied her friend, a minor boy, to a tree before raping her one by one.

The victims were abducted around 6 p.m. and brutalised till 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. The accused also made the video clip of the gang rape and circulated on social media platforms.

When the accused left the victim early on Sunday, the two minors reached the Vibhutipur police station and narrated their ordeal.

The gang rape victim was profusely bleeding and was immediately taken to Roshra sub-divisional hospital. Her condition is said to be serious and she is unable to give a statement.

“As soon as the victim narrated the incident, we constituted a team to raid the accused persons’ houses. Some of the accused are identified now. We have detained four persons and the case has been transferred to the women police station,” Vibhutipur SHO Rajiv Lal Pandit said.

Rosera SDPO S. Akhtar said: “The victim has not given a statement yet. We have detained 4 persons in this connection. Appropriate action will be taken once the victim recovers from her current position and identifies the accused.”