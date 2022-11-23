Bihar people in Maha were safe under MVA govt: Aditya Thackeray

Patna: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray on Wednesday noted that there was no incident of violence in Maharashtra against people from Bihar during the erstwhile MVA government.

“During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, there was no such incident of violence against Bihari people. We are living together and respecting each other,” Thackeray said after meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday.

Thackeray, along with party MPs Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi, arrived in Patna on Wednesday afternoon and straight away went to RJD leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence at 10 Circular Road to meet Tejashwi Yadav.

After Tejashwi Yadav, they met CM Nitish Kumar at his residence at 1 Anne Marg.

“CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are doing great work in Bihar. Tejashwi and I are the young leaders of the country and we are long race horses. We used to talk on phone and discuss several matters related to development of the country and politics and our friendship will continue in future,” Thackeray said.

Tejashwi Yadav said: “Everyone saw how the BJP played the role of money in Maharashtra to demolish Maha Vikas Aghadi government. We have taught the BJP a lesson in Bihar. We have only one agenda to maintain peace and prosperity. Our country would run on the development path. We want to discuss the real issues of development. Aditya Ji is a youth leader and so as i. We will take everyone together. The contribution of Aditya in Maharashtra and my contribution in Bihar, we will discuss each other’s experience for the betterment of common people. We will go to Maharashtra to support him.”