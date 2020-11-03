Bihar Phase II: 8.02% polling in two hours (2nd Ld)

Patna, Nov 3 : The second phase of polling for the 94 seats in Bihar on Tuesday was witnessing a slow start as the Election Commission registered 8.02 per cent polling till 9 a.m. even as the leaders were urging the voters to come out in large numbers.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast their votes and both urged the people to come out in large numbers and produce numbers larger than the last elections.

In the first two hours of polling, the maximum voting was seen in West Champaran with 9.68 per cent, followed by 9.61 per cent in Nalanda and 9.51 per cent in Patna district. The lowest voting turnout was in the flood-hit Khagaria and Darbhanga districts with 5.12 and 5.79 per cent respectively.

Other districts such as Sheohar has 9.05 per cent, Sitamadhi 8.27, Madhubani 6.99, East Champaran 6.79, Muzaffarpur 9.08, Gopalganj 9.84, Siwan 6.76, Sharan 7.04, Vaishali 7.85, Samastipur 9.38, Begusarai 7.66 and Bhagalpur 7.61 per cent.

Some of the top leaders, including Nikhil Anand, the chief spokesperson of the BJP and candidate from Maner constituency has cast his vote at the Jeevrakhan Tola high school in Maner. He was looking confident of winning this seat.

“Being a native of Maner, it is my home turf and I am quite confident of winning the election. We have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our NDA government has done so many works in public welfare. Our party will do a great show in this election and we will form the government in Bihar again,” Anand told IANS.

Grand Alliance CM face Tejashwi Yadav along with his mother Rabri Devi also cast their votes at the Veterinary Ground polling booth in Patna at 9 a.m.

“I want people of Bihar to cast their votes at their respective polling booths and also follow the Covid norms. People of Bihar need change and I appeal to people of Bihar to vote in favour of Mahagathbandhan in large numbers,” Tejashwi said.

His mother Rabri Devi said, “A wave of change was underway in Bihar and I appeal to the voters of Bihar to come out of their houses and please vote in favour of Mahagathbandhan candidates.”

Sanjay Jaiswal, the BJP Bihar unit president also cast his votes along with his wife in booth number 61 in Bettiah.

“We are confident about people of Bihar voting in favour of the NDA candidates. I appeal to them to please follow the covid norms during polling,” Jaiswal said.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai cast his vote at the Karnpura primary school in Hajipur in the morning.

