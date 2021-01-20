‘Bihar Police looking for scapegoat in Rupesh murder case’

Patna, Jan 20 : Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the Bihar Police for looking for a scapegoat to save “actual culprits” in the Indigo station manager Rupesh Singh murder case following Bihar DGP S.K. Singhal’s remarks.

The top police officer had said Singh’s murder is connected to Patna airport parking contract.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following Singhal’s statement, Tejashwi tweeted “the Home Minister (Nitish also holds the home portfolio) has floated tenders that are supposed to save people on top posts in the government”.

Meanwhile, Jan Adhikar Party leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav said “a game is on to save actual culprits” and Bihar Police is trying to scuttle the investigation in the case by drawing a connection with the airport parking.

“Do not sale your conscience Mr. DGP. Everything is achievable but not peace. You are also having kids,” Pappu Yadav tweeted.

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan also claimed the DGP did not pick his phone calls. Paswan also went to the native village of the deceased in Saran district to console his family.

Singhal had earlier claimed that dispute over the contract of airport parking could be the reason behind Rupesh Singh’s murder and the conspirators have hired contract killers from outside the state to eliminate him.

Singh was gunned down by unknown assailants at Punaichak area in Patna on January 12.

The DGP has assured though that the Bihar Police will crack the case soon.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.