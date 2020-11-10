Bihar poll results show Owaisi’s AIMIM making inroads in state

Hyderabad: The All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has arrived in Bihar. Regardless of the result, the fact that the AIMIM, led by Hyderabad Lok Sabha member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi has managed to spread its wings in three to four seats apart from Kishanganj says something. It is no longer a party that major players can take lightly, just like in Maharashtra.

While counting is still going on, the AIMIM (as of 3:55 p.m.) was leading in the Bahadurganj and Kochadhaman assembly seats. It was also trailing in second and third places in the Baisi and Kishaganj seats behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Kishanganj numbers have been a surprise this time, as the AIMIM had won the seat by securing over 70,000 votes in a bye-election in 2019.

The AIMIM this time contested in 28 seats in an alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashriya Lok Samata Party. According to the Election Commission of India’s website, the AIMIM candidate for Bahadurganj seat had a lead of over 4,500 votes, as of 4 p.m., over the Vikassheel Insaan Party (which is part of the JDU-BJP alliance), with 27,078 votes.

Similarly, in the Amour seat, AIMIM candidate Akhta-ul-Iman took a huge lead of over 23,000 votes, with 37,094 votes until 4 p.m, leading the ruling JDU’s candidate Saba Zafar far behind. Likewise, in the Kochadhaman seat as well, AIMIM’s candidate, until 4 p.m., raced ahead with 34,384 votes over the JDU’s candidate who secured only 17,490 votes.

While the full results will be out only late in the evening, it is evident that the AIMIM is now here to stay in Bihar, especially in the Seemanchal region where it has managed to speed its wings. The party has clearly found resonance in Muslim voters, who at least in some seats have decided to go with Asaduddin’s party, ‘secular’ rather than traditional parties like the Congress, JDU, or the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

“We have to wait till late evening to know the full results, as due to COVID-19 there are more polling booths. Only Asad Sahab can tell us how many seats we expected to win,” said a senior AIMIM leader, who did not want to be named.