Bihar polls: Bhim Army Chief’s party to contest all seats

By Sameer Published: 12th August 2020 1:38 pm IST
Chandrashekhar Azad
Photo: ANI

Patna: Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhim Army Chief made an announcement that his party, Azad Samaj Party is going to contest all seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.

Double-engine

Terming JD (U)-BJP Government as “Double-engine”, he said that Bihar has a lot of Bahujans who can stop the coalition from forming government again in the State.

Chandrashekhar Azad Launches Azad Samaj Party
Noida: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches his political party, the Azad Samaj Party, during a programme in Noida. (Photo: PTI)

Party cadre

Giving the reason for late entry for the polls, he said that although he entered late due to the COVID crisis, he can mobile the cadre.

The party will disclose the strategy at the right time, Azad added.

Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close