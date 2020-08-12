Bihar polls: Bhim Army Chief’s party to contest all seats

Patna: Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhim Army Chief made an announcement that his party, Azad Samaj Party is going to contest all seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.

Double-engine

Terming JD (U)-BJP Government as “Double-engine”, he said that Bihar has a lot of Bahujans who can stop the coalition from forming government again in the State.

Noida: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches his political party, the Azad Samaj Party, during a programme in Noida. (Photo: PTI)

Party cadre

Giving the reason for late entry for the polls, he said that although he entered late due to the COVID crisis, he can mobile the cadre.

The party will disclose the strategy at the right time, Azad added.