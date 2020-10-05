Bihar polls bring a smile to the faces of hoteliers

Patna: Bihar’s hotel industry, which was going through a recession due to the coronavirus, is picking up again as the Assembly elections approach. Hotel rooms are full with frequent bookings. Most of those booking the hotel rooms are leaders of various political parties with leaders from many other states also taking up residence for a month or so.

Because of the pandemic, hotels in Bihar ranging from the cheap to the expensive were witnessing almost ‘zero’ footfall. Even during the unlock, when hotels opened there were no visitors. However, after the announcement of the elections, the hotel business is seeing a resurgence.

During this time, Covid protocols are being followed.

Girish Sinha, manager of Hotel Maurya, admitted that the hotel business has suffered losses in the recent past. Although it is now picking up because of the elections, the old buzz has not yet returned.

He said that people from political parties are booking rooms. Press conferences are also being organized in the hotels with precautionary measures in place.

This election is proving to be a boon for the hotel business not only in Patna but also in many other cities. Tourist places like Bodh Gaya which also recorded a slowdown in corona times, are now seeing a return to better times.

Krishnakant Sharma, manager of Hotel City Surya in Gaya, said being election time many leaders are holding press conferences in the hotels. Leaders coming from outside Patna are booking rooms but the business has yet to recover fully.

In Patna, a businessman associated with the hotel industry, said that in addition to the leaders, rooms have also been booked for the officials who are on election duty. Many hoteliers said the outside ticket aspirants are not coming with too many supporters hence they are not booking rooms in bulk.

However, the election has brought a smile to the faces of the Bihar hoteliers who had been going through hard times.

