Bihar polls: Congress to hold talks on seat sharing

New Delhi, Sep 30 : The Congress on Wednesday is expected to discuss the seat sharing formula with its allies for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, and the party has called its leaders from Bihar to Delhi.

Sources said Congress’ Bihar in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil has called the party’s Bihar unit president Madan Mohan Jha and legislative party leader Sadanand Singh to Delhi.

The Congress is already upset with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after losing RLSP as the RJD is not conceding more seats to allies. According to sources, RJD is only offering 58 seats to Congress while the party wants 70.

In 2015 elections, the Congress contested on 41 seats and won 27, while RJD contested from 101 seats and won 80.

With just two days left for the notifications for the first phase of assembly elections on 74 assembly seats in Bihar, the RJD on Tuesday had urged the Congress to decide on the seat sharing formula within 24 hours keeping aside “all the differences”.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said: “From October 1, the notification for the first phase will be issued and till date we should have completed the seat sharing formula.”

Jha said the election is not meant to change the government but the future of Bihar.

