Bihar polls: Mixed demographic vote share for NDA, Mahagathbandhan

New Delhi, Nov 7 : The vote share has been mixed for both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan candidates in Bihar Assembly polls which ended on Saturday after the third and final phase of polling in the state, as per the IANS C-Voter Exit Poll based on demographics.

The exit poll report mentions that 38.1 per cent people from less than Rs 3,000 income group cast their ballot in favour of the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while 35.6 per cent exercised their franchise in support of Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav. A total of 26.3 per cent chose to go with other parties.

Similarly, Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 income group gave edge to Mahagathbandhan with 37.6 per cent vote share, while 36.3 supported the NDA. Around 26 per cent supported other parties.

Around 39.9 per cent people in the income group of Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 supported Mahagathbandhan and 34.6 per cent supported the NDA, while Rs 10,000 to 20,000 income group’s 39.3 per cent favoured the NDA and 36.1 cast their votes for Mahagathbandhan.

The income group between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh preferred Mahagathbandhan with 39.6 per cent vote share, while 35.5 per cent were in favour of the NDA. Those earning more than Rs 1 lakh were more inclined towards the NDA with 40.9 per cent vote share, while 34 per cent supported Mahagathbandhan.

Social group also showed mixed choice with 35.2 per cent Scheduled Caste (SC) favouring NDA and 33.7 supporting Mahagathbandhan, while 41.8 Scheduled Tribe (ST) voters gave edge to the NDA, and 34.3 per cent supported the Mahagathbandhan.

An estimated 41.1 per cent Other Backward Class people were inclined towards Mahagathbandhan while 36.8 per cent supported the NDA.

Only Muslims were in extreme support of Mahagathbandhan with 62 per cent of their vote share, while 17.7 per cent of them favoured the NDA.

Around 37.1 per cent ‘Chamar’ or ‘Balmiki’ people have supported the NDA, while 35.4 per cent backed the Mahagathbandhan, 42.5 per cent ‘Mushar’ or ‘Manjhi’ supported the NDA, while 35.9 were in favour of Mahagathbandhan.

An estimated 29.4 per cent ‘Paswan’ or ‘Dusadh’ supported the Mahagathbandhan while 25.5 per cent favoured the NDA.

The Mahagathbandhan could manage support of 61.8 per cent ‘Yadav’ or ‘Ahir’ voters, while only 19.9 per cent cast their ballot in favour of the NDA.

Over 50 per cent of Kurmi, Brahmin, Bhumihar, Rajput and Vaishya chose to vote for NDA, while less than 25 per cent supported the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA candidates managed to seek support of 43.8 per cent urban population while 32.6 per cent voters of the section supported Mahagathbandhan.

Semi-urban people were more inclined towards Mahagathbandhan with 34.3 per cent supporting them, while 32.7 per cent favoured the NDA.

Similar scene was witnessed with rural voters with 40.5 per cent exercising their franchise for Mahagathbandhan and 36.3 per cent in favour of NDA.

The exit poll said that Mahagathbandhan will win 120 of the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, and the NDA will win 116 seats, a clear indication of a hung house.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.