Bihar Polls: TS AIMIM MLAs, Corporators turn into star campaigners

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA and Corporators from Telangana State have turned into star campaigners for the ongoing Assembly polls in Bihar.

MIM MLAs, Corporators

Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, Malakpet MLA, Jaffar Hussain Meraj, Nampally MLA and some Corporators are putting all their efforts to ensure the victory of the party candidates in the State’s Assembly election.

In the ongoing polls, the party is contesting for 24 seats.

As per the report, Mohd Majid Hussain, Mehdipatnam Corporator is the in-charge of the Bihar campaign.

It is also reported that the Malakpet MLA is campaigning for party’s candidates from from Kochdhaman, Bahadurganj and Kishanganj constituencies whereas, the Nampally MLA is putting his efforts for the victory of party’s candidate from Baisi.

Meanwhile, MIM Corporators Syed Sohail Quadri & Mohd Naseeruddin and Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel are trying to ensure victory of party’s candidates from Amour, Seemanchal, and Jokihart.

Leaving no stone unturned

These AIMIM leaders are leaving no stone unturned for the success of the party’s candidates. While conducting rallies, street corner meetings, etc. they were seen with ‘gamcha’ around their necks.

Earlier, AIMIM President, Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a public meeting in many constituencies of Bihar.

Meanwhile, the residents of Hyderabad who are affected by the floods are struggling to bring back their lives to normal. It is alleged that they are searching for their representatives.