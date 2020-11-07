Bihar records 55.73 percent polling in third phase till 6 pm

Patna: Bihar saw 55.73 percent voter turnout till 6 pm in the third and final phase of polling on Saturday on 78 constituencies, according to data from Election Commission.

The turnout was 52.80 per cent till 5 pm.

The electoral fate of 1,204 candidates is being decided in this phase.

Kishanganj district recorded the highest 59.99 per cent polling till 6 pm and Vaishali recorded the lowest at 49.97 per cent.

Counting of votes

Polling was held for 71 and 94 constituencies in the first and second phases on October 28 and November 3 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Source: ANI