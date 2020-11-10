Bihar voted for development, says Modi

New Delhi, Nov 11 : After the good show of NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections, where it held an edge over the Mahagathbandhan till late on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the voters of the state had voted for development.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, “Bihar has taught the first lesson of democracy to the world. Today, Bihar has shown the world how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar have voted for development.”

“Every voter in Bihar has clearly stated that he is an aspirant and development is his priority. They have once again showered their blessings on the 15 years of good governance by the NDA, which clearly shows what are their expectations,” he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister further said that the youth of Bihar have made it clear that the new decade belongs to Bihar and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bihar’ is the roadmap for it. The youth of Bihar have relied on their strength and resolution of the NDA. This will encourage the NDA to work even harder,he said.

Modi said that the sisters and daughters of Bihar came out in record numbers and showed that they will play an important role in making Bihar Aatmanirbhar.

“We are really happy that the NDA got an opportunity to give confidence to the women of Bihar in the past few years. This confidence will give us strength to develop Bihar,” Modi said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister further said that every section of the state has shown confidence in the NDA’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ campaign.

“Once again, I assure every citizen of Bihar that we will continue to work dedicatedly for the balanced development of every person and every region,” the Prime Minister said.

