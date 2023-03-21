Bihar’s Class 12 board results declared, pass percentage 83.70

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday issued the result of Class 12 board exams.

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekher Yadav said that 83.70 percent students have passed the examination, whose entire process was completed in only 39 days.

The Class 12 examinations were held between February 1 to February 11 and the process of checking the copies was started on February 24. In 2022, the examinations started on February 1 and the result was announced on March 16. In 2021, the examination started from February 1 and the result was announced on March 26.

“It is a great feeling that the examination process was completed in record time. The girl students have given an impressive show which is satisfactory for the state government,” the Minister said.

He also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh, a laptop and Kindle yearbook for the student who topped the rank in this examination. The student achieved second position will get Rs 75,000, and the student who achieved third position will get Rs 50,000.

The fourth, fifth and sixth position students will get Rs 15,000 each apart from laptop and Kindle yearbook.

A total of 13,04,486 students appeared in the exam and 10,91,948 students successfully passed it.

In arts, 5 girls and 3 boys came in the first 6 ranks. In science, 5 girls and 4 boys figured in the top six and in commerce, 11 girls and 2 boys come in the top six ranks.

Ayushi Nandan came first with 94.80 percent in science. She obtained 474 marks out of 500. Soumya Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Pathak came first with 95 percent marks in commerce, scoring 475 marks each. Mohdesha obtained 95 percent marks in art, also achieving 475 marks out of 500.