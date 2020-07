Pratapgarh: Two bike-borne men died on Wednesday after their motorcycle lost balance and hit a pole in Rahua Lalganj area here, police said.

The deceased have been as Dharmesh Saroj (25) and Rohit Saroj (26), Additional Superintendent of Police (west) Dinesh Dwivedi said.

The duo was rushed to the district hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said.

Source: PTI