Bilawal Bhutto to host Pak opposition leaders in Larkana today

Sindh: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is all set to host opposition leaders for former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s 13th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh of Larkana on Sunday.

The gathering of the opposition leaders comes at a time when the People Democratic Movement is preparing for phase two of its ts anti-government drive, Geo News reported.

The PDM is an 11-party opposition alliance that has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption and dominance of Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will receive leaders from other political parties at the venue. The PDM leaders will visit the mausoleum of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay their respects.

After the meeting, a dinner in honour of PDM leaders will be hosted at Bhutto House, Naudero.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz reached Naudero House, Larkana last night where she, along with her delegation, was received by Bilawal Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto.

Maryam and Bilawal are among the major leaders that have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16.

PPP leaders Faryal Talpur and Sherry Rehman also joined the PPP delegation in welcoming the PML-N leader.

The PML-N delegation included Captain (retd) Safdar, Pervez Rashid, Maryam Aurangzeb, Muhammad Zubair, Muftah Ismail, and Shah Muhammad Shah.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has considered it better to skip the PPP-hosted gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders at Larkana on Sunday (today) to avoid a similar situation in Sindh.