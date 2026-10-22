Video: Bill Clinton cites Quran’s message to defend Muslims

Former US President Bill Clinton has condemned prejudice against Muslims, saying he was tired of people being denigrated because of their faith and calling for greater understanding between religious communities.

Clinton made the remarks on Tuesday evening, October 20, 2026, during a multi-faith event titled “Multiple Faiths, One Florida” at Koinonia Worship Center in the Hollywood-Pembroke Park area of Broward County, Florida.

“I’m tired of people denigrating Muslims for being Muslims,” Clinton said.

Recalling his daughter Chelsea’s interest in Islam’s holy book, Clinton said she read the Quran from start to finish when she was 15 and later encouraged him to read it.

He referred to verse 13 of Surah Al-Hujurat, which explains that humanity was created as different peoples and tribes so that they could know one another. Clinton used the passage to highlight the importance of mutual understanding rather than hostility between communities.

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“I'm tired of people denigrating Muslims for being Muslims,” former US President Bill Clinton said, recalling how his daughter read the Quran at 15 and highlighting its message of mutual understanding.



Video: C-Span



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“There are bad actors in every faith because we’re all flawed human beings,” Clinton said, adding that he was tired of religious wars and cultural conflicts.

His remarks come amid controversy over US President Donald Trump’s comments about Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate for the US Senate in Michigan. Trump has used religiously charged language to criticise El-Sayed, who is Muslim.