Bill Gates’ daughter crushes Koala Challenge, shares video

New Delhi: Bill Gates’ daughter, Jennifer Gates crushed Koala Challenge. Later, she shared the video on her Instagram account.

What is Koala Challenge?

In the challenge, a person stands while another person climbs on him/her like a koala climbs on a tree.

It may be mentioned that the challenge was first started when a large part of Australia had become the victim of a bushfire.

In the bushfire, Koalas was one of the most affected animals.

Challenge started by FITAID

Many organizations have donated for the relief and one among them was the fitness beverage company, ‘FITAID’. The company had initiated the ‘Koala Challenge’.

In the challenge, a person has to share a video of himself hanging upside down from a workout bench. The company had promised to donate five dollars for each video shared with #FITAID and #KoalaChallenge.

Later, in the challenge, the bench is replaced by a person.

