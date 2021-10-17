Bill Gates daughter Jennifer marries Nayel Nassar

New York: Mega-billionaire Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates walked their oldest daughter Jennifer Gates down the aisle ahead of her nuptials with fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar.

According to Fox Business, Jennifer was also photographed posing with bridesmaids in her wedding gown on Saturday at her sprawling 124-acre horse farm in upstate New York.

The Microsoft co-founder is said to have purchased the $15.82 million estate for Jennifer in 2018 shortly after she graduated from Stanford University.

The luxurious, star-studded event took weeks of planning. Photos that surfaced earlier this week showed the expansive property being transformed into an opulent wedding venue, complete with a stage, elaborate pavilions, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and a stage.

In addition to 25-year-old Jennifer’s parents — Bill and Melinda Gates — attendees included brother Rory and sister Phoebe.

Also in attendance was Bill Gates’ stepmother, Mimi Gardner Gates, a 79-year-old respected art historian.

The nuptials came just months after Bill and Melinda announced they were splitting after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in early August.

As per media reports, the wedding was likely to cost the Gates family “at least” $2 million.