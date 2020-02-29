menu
search
29 Feb 2020, Sat Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Bill Gates daughter Jennifer’s engagement party

Posted by Sameer Updated: February 29, 2020, 1:17 pm IST
Bill Gates daughter Jennifer’s engagement party
Bill Gates’ daughter

New Delhi: Bill Gates daughter, Jennifer Gates who had recently announced her engagement with Egyptian millionaire, Nayel Nassar was seen celebrating with her friends.

Party photos

Sharing photographs, she wrote, ” engagement makes for a great excuse to divert study time into celebrations. Love these smart, badass future physicians and friends. thank you @meredithmiha, the best surprise planner and roommate in the”.

Jennifer to tie knot with Nassar

It may be mentioned that earlier, Jennifer had announced her decision to tie the knot with Nassar.

Sharing his feelings, Nassar had written, “SHE SAID YES!!…I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more”.

The would-be couple had attended Stanford University and the love blossomed there.

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved